Simone Fontecchio News: Starting against Washington
Fontecchio will start in Friday's game against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat are down three starters, so Fontecchio will operate with the first five for Friday's meeting with the Wizards. In eight starts during the 2025-26 campaign, the 30-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 25.0 minutes.
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