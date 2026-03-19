Simone Fontecchio News: Starting Thursday
Fontecchio is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Fontecchio is replacing Norman Powell in the starting lineup for Thursday's game, and it'll be Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson and Bam Adebayo joining him in the first unit. Through five starts this season, Fontecchio has averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 treys per game.
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