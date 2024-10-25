Simone Fontecchio News: Used sparingly again Friday

Fontecchio logged five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to Cleveland.

Fontecchio was quiet in the loss, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. After finishing last season well, the Pistons appear to have shifted him down in the rotation. Even in starters' minutes, Fontecchio is a borderline asset at best. Based on his current role, there is no reason to consider picking him up.