Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Fontecchio is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Spurs, Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Fontecchio started each of the past two contests, pouring in an efficient 21 points against the Rockets on Saturday, but he'll shift back to the bench Monday as the Heat roll out a starting lineup of Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo. In 56 games as a reserve this season, Fontecchio is averaging 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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