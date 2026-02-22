Sion James News: Back to bench Sunday

James is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday.

The rookie second-rounder started in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, when he finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block over 30 minutes. James will revert to a bench role while Grant Williams enters the Hornets' starting lineup for Sunday's contest.