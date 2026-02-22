Sion James headshot

Sion James News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

James is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday.

The rookie second-rounder started in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, when he finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block over 30 minutes. James will revert to a bench role while Grant Williams enters the Hornets' starting lineup for Sunday's contest.

Sion James
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sion James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sion James See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
77 days ago