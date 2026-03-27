Sion James News: Limited workload in win
James closed Thursday's 114-103 win over New York with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes.
James continues to be used sparingly by the Hornets at the edge of the rotation. Over his last six games, he's averaging 18.5 minutes per contest with 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.
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