Sion James News: Minimal output end of season

James amassed six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

The rookie second-rounder was a key contributor for the Hornets for the first half of the 2025-26 regular season, and he started in 11 of Charlotte's 13 games from Oct. 30 to Nov. 23. He saw his playing time dip slightly in the new year, and in the 27 regular-season games since the All-Star break (one start), James averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 19.4 minutes per contest. He figures to serve in a bench role for the 2026-27 season unless a path to more playing time opens up for the Duke product.