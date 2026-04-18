Sion James News: Minimal output in end of season
James amassed six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
The rookie second-rounder was a key contributor for the Hornets during the first half of the 2025-26 regular season, and he started 11 of Charlotte's 13 games from Oct. 30 to Nov. 23. He saw his playing time dip slightly in 2026, and in the 27 regular-season games since the All-Star break (one start), James averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 19.4 minutes per contest. He figures to serve in a bench role for the 2026-27 season unless a path to more playing time opens up for the Duke product.
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