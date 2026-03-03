Sion James headshot

Sion James News: Provides spark in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

James accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 win over the Mavericks.

With Coby White (calf) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, James saw a bump in minutes and led the second unit in scoring. The rookie second-rounder also tied the team-best mark in rebounds, matching his career high. James will likely see fewer minutes when White returns to action, as the former has yet to log more than 20 minutes when White is available.

Sion James
Charlotte Hornets
