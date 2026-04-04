Sion James News: Scores in double figures
James ended with 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Pacers.
James caught fire from downtown during Friday's comfortable victory and managed to score in double figures for just the second time since March 10 with the help of four made treys. He also led the Charlotte bench in scoring. James has seen more consistent usage lately after averaging 17.9 minutes through his first 13 outings of March, as he's logged 22.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
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