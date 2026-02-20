Sion James News: Starting Friday
James will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Hornets will deploy a smaller starting lineup against Cleveland due to Grant Williams (knee) joining Miles Bridges (suspension) and Moussa Diabate (suspension) on the sidelines. As a starter this season (18 games), James has averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.
