Sion James News: Strong line in win
James contributed 11 points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
James put together a solid line Tuesday as the Hornets improved to 33-33 on the season. The rookie had scored a combined 12 points in his previous three games, so he's got some work to do to get back onto the fantasy radar.
