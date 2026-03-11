Sion James headshot

Sion James News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

James contributed 11 points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

James put together a solid line Tuesday as the Hornets improved to 33-33 on the season. The rookie had scored a combined 12 points in his previous three games, so he's got some work to do to get back onto the fantasy radar.

Sion James
Charlotte Hornets
