Sir'Jabari Rice Injury: Misses game with ankle issue

Rice (ankle) did not play in Friday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves with an ankle injury.

Rice has been a standout for the Lakers this season. Across 32 appearances, he's hit 44.7 percent of his three-pointers with averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals. The severity of the injury is unclear at the moment.