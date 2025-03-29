Sir'Jabari Rice Injury: Misses game with ankle issue
Rice (ankle) did not play in Friday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves with an ankle injury.
Rice has been a standout for the Lakers this season. Across 32 appearances, he's hit 44.7 percent of his three-pointers with averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals. The severity of the injury is unclear at the moment.
Sir'Jabari Rice
Free Agent
