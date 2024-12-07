Sir'Jabari Rice News: Explodes for season-high 30 points

Rice posted 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

After totaling only 10 points over his first three G League appearances this season, Rice has scored 52 points over his last two appearances. South Bay is shorthanded at the moment, so Rice figures to have the green light off the bench, especially if he stays hot offensively.