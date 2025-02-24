Sir'Jabari Rice News: Leading scorer in win
Rice played 22 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 118-98 win over Valley and totaled 27 points (9-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and three assists.
Rice was dominant for South Bay during Saturday's win as he scored a team-high 27 points while converting on an efficient 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-4 guard is now averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 30 games played this season.
Sir'Jabari Rice
Free Agent
