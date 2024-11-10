Sir'Jabari Rice News: Limited output in loss

Rice (undisclosed) recorded two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Saturday's 121-118 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Rice failed to offer up much production off the bench, but it was a positive sign to see him healthy after missing time at the end of the 2023-24 G League campaign with an undisclosed injury. He appears to be on the outside of the team's rotation looking in at the moment.