Rice tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Rice scored in double figures for the first time in February (five appearances). He's averaging 11.5 points in 19.7 minutes per game across 26 G League appearances.