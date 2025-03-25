Sir'Jabari Rice News: Provides spark off bench in win
Rice finished with 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Rice paced the second unit in scoring Monday, turning in his highest scoring output since Feb. 22. The 26-year-old has averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting from deep in 21.5 minutes through 10 contests in March.
Sir'Jabari Rice
Free Agent
