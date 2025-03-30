Sir'Jabari Rice News: Scores 13 in return

Rice notched 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 139-128 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Rice returned to action for the regular-season finale after missing Friday's outing against Iowa due to an ankle injury. Across 33 appearances for South Bay this season, Rice averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.