Sir'Jabari Rice News: Scores 19 points off bench

Rice notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-113 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Rice scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 12 and scored his most points since Dec. 6. He's scored in double figures only four times across 11 G League appearances this season, averaging 10.9 points while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.