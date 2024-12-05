Sir'Jabari Rice News: Scores season-high points

Rice played 25 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 132-119 loss to the Remix and compiled 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Rice had his best game of the campaign Wednesday despite the loss as he scored a season-high 22 points while shooting an effective 72.7 percent from the floor. Throughout four games played, the 25-year-old currently averages 8.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.5 assists.