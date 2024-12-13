Fantasy Basketball
Sir'Jabari Rice News: Season highs in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:28am

Rice supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes in South Bay's 106-100 G League loss to the Valley Suns on Thursday.

Rice tied the bench high in scoring while setting season highs in both rebounds and assists Thursday. The 25-year-old has racked up double-digit points in three of four G League Tip-Off Tournament outings with South Bay and has shot 59.5 percent from the field.

