Sir'Jabari Rice News: Solid outing in loss
Rice played 25 minutes Friday during South Bay's 114-96 loss versus Mexico City and logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists.
Rice led South Bay's bench unit in both points scored and assists during Friday's loss and also converted on 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 26-year-old is now averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 13 games played this season.
Sir'Jabari Rice
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now