Sir'Jabari Rice News: Solid outing in loss

Rice played 25 minutes Friday during South Bay's 114-96 loss versus Mexico City and logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

Rice led South Bay's bench unit in both points scored and assists during Friday's loss and also converted on 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 26-year-old is now averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 13 games played this season.