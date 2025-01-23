Sir'Jabari Rice News: Team-high 27 points in G League

Rice produced 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to Stockton.

Rice stepped up off South Bay's bench with a team-high 27 points Wednesday. The 26-year-old sharpshooter continues to provide instant offense from the G League Lakers' second unit, averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes while shooting 46.0 percent from deep over 18 appearances this season.