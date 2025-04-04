Skal Labissiere News: Big double-double in win

Labissiere generated 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals win over the Valley Suns.

It was a game-high mark in rebounding for Labissiere, who also registered his 11th double-double of 2024-25. The journeyman big man averaged 17.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor over his final five G League regular-season outings, and Labissiere should continue playing a featured role at center as long as the Stockton Kings' playoff run lasts.