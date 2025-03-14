Fantasy Basketball
Skal Labissiere

Skal Labissiere News: Contract expires

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 7:35pm

Labissiere became a free agent after his 10-day contract with the Kings expired Thursday.

Labissiere averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.0 minutes across three appearances for the Kings, his first at the NBA level since the 2019-20 season. He'll likely head to the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, unless Sacramento or another team elects to sign him to another 10-day deal at a later date.

Skal Labissiere
 Free Agent

