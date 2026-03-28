Skal Labissiere News: Dominant on glass Friday

Labissiere finished with 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks across 35 minutes in the 132-128 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.

Labissiere made only two of his seven attempts from behind the arc. Still, he made up for it by coming three assists shy of a triple-double while amassing 15 boards.