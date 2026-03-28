Skal Labissiere News: Dominant on the glass Friday
Labissiere finished with 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in the 132-128 G League loss to Delaware Friday.
LaBissiere made only two of his seven attempts from behind the arc. Still, he made up for it by coming three assists shy of a triple-double while amassing 15 boards.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
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