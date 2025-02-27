Skal Labissiere News: Grabs 16 boards in G League win

Labissiere racked up 5 points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 120-108 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Labissiere was a monster on the glass for Stockton against the Hustle, grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds in his return to the floor after battling an illness. The 28-year-old big man has played in 19 games in the G Leauge this season, averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.