Skal Labissiere News: Leading scorer in win
Labissiere posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 G League win over the Charge.
Labissiere led Capital City in scoring and has now totaled 20 or more points in four of his last five games. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks across 27 appearances this season.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More