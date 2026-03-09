Skal Labissiere News: Leading scorer in win

Labissiere posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 G League win over the Charge.

Labissiere led Capital City in scoring and has now totaled 20 or more points in four of his last five games. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks across 27 appearances this season.