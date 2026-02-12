Skal Labissiere News: Logs 35-point double-double

Labissiere tallied 35 points (15-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Labissiere bounced back from his quiet outing against the Squadron on Saturday with his sixth double-double and second 30-point game of the season. Since he has NBA experience and has dazzled in the G League, averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.5 threes on a blistering 45.8 percent clip across 31.2 minutes in 31 appearances, Labissiere may earn the chance to join the Wizards' rotation following the news that Alex Sarr (hamstring) will be sidelined for two weeks.