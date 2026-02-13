Skal Labissiere News: Nears double-double versus Swarm
Labissiere supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Labissiere put in a notable effort as he needed only one more rebound to earn a double-double as he did in the previous clash against Greensboro. This performance increased his regular-season averages to 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest, both of which rank second on the squad so far.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More