Skal Labissiere News: Nears double-double versus Swarm

Labissiere supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Labissiere put in a notable effort as he needed only one more rebound to earn a double-double as he did in the previous clash against Greensboro. This performance increased his regular-season averages to 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest, both of which rank second on the squad so far.