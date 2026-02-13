Skal Labissiere headshot

Skal Labissiere News: Nears double-double versus Swarm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Labissiere supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Labissiere put in a notable effort as he needed only one more rebound to earn a double-double as he did in the previous clash against Greensboro. This performance increased his regular-season averages to 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest, both of which rank second on the squad so far.

Skal Labissiere
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skal Labissiere See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago