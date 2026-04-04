Skal Labissiere News: Posts 26 points in defeat

Labissiere recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 39 minutes in Friday's 118-108 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Labissiere ranked as his team's second-best scorer while coming two rebounds shy of a double-double Friday. The season is over for the Go-Go, so the experienced center will have no more opportunities to produce until next season, finishing with averages of 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. He also enjoyed significant playing time, as he was an undisputed starter throughout the campaign.