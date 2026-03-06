Skal Labissiere News: Productive performance Thursday
Labissiere accrued 34 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-120 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Labissiere continued a solid streak by scoring more than 30 points for the second straight game and adding plenty of rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. He has been one of his side's most consistent contributors of both points and defensive stats lately, with his scoring output boosted by his team-high accuracy of 44.3 percent from three-point range.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
