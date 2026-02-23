Skal Labissiere News: Puts up 25 points in win
Labissiere produced 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of Sunday's 130-114 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Labissiere has been on a tear at the G League level. Across 21 games, he has produced averages of 20.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per contest.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
