Skal Labissiere News: Scores 17 points off bench
Labissiere managed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Labissiere came off the bench for only the third time this season for Stockton and didn't disappoint, especially from three-point territory. He hit three of his four attempts from beyond the arc, which was his best performance from distance this season.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
