Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Skal Labissiere headshot

Skal Labissiere News: Scores 20 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Labissiere mustered 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Labissiere scored at least 20 points for the third time over his last four appearances. Across 23 games with Stockton this season, Labissiere has averaged 14.3 points a night while shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

Skal Labissiere
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now