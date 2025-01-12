Skal Labissiere News: Scores 20 in G League win

Labissiere mustered 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Labissiere scored at least 20 points for the third time over his last four appearances. Across 23 games with Stockton this season, Labissiere has averaged 14.3 points a night while shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.