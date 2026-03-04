Skal Labissiere News: Scores 33 points in loss

Labissiere posted 33 points (14-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 G League loss versus Grand Rapids.

Labissiere was dominant despite the loss, as his 33 points tied Alondes Williams for the team high. Labissiere was also efficient shooting the ball, as he connected on 70.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 55.6 percent of his three-point tries.