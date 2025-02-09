Skal Labissiere News: Scores 40 in G League
Labissiere posted 40 points (16-23 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Labissiere exploded for a season-high 40 points, soaring past his previous high-water mark of 31 which he sent against the Remix on Jan. 5. Across 34 G League appearances, Labissiere has averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep.
