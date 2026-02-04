Labissiere will presumably suit up for Capital City in Wednesday's game against the South Bay Lakers before rejoining the Wizards ahead of Thursday's contest in Detroit. Since signing a 10-day deal Jan. 27, Labissiere has appeared in three of Washington's ensuing five contests and has averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.7 minutes. Labissiere's contract will expire following Thursday's game, though Washington would have the ability to re-sign him to a second 10-day deal, if desired.