Skal Labissiere News: Team-high 27 points

Labissiere posted 27 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-116 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Labissiere's team-high 27 points were his most since dropping a season-high 31 against the Remix on Jan. 5. He's scored at least 20 points eight times in the G League this season, averaging 14.1 points per game on 60.9 percent shooting.