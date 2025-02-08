Fantasy Basketball
Skal Labissiere

Skal Labissiere News: Team-high 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Labissiere posted 27 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-116 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Labissiere's team-high 27 points were his most since dropping a season-high 31 against the Remix on Jan. 5. He's scored at least 20 points eight times in the G League this season, averaging 14.1 points per game on 60.9 percent shooting.

Skal Labissiere
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
