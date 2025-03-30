Skylar Mays News: Balanced showcase off bench

Mays contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two steals and one rebound over 33 minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Mays put forth a well-balanced outing in Saturday's regular-season finale, recording team-high-tying marks in assists and steals while finishing as one of seven Wolves with a double-digit point total. Mays appeared in 19 games with Iowa this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.