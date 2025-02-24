Skylar Mays News: Dominates with 30-point showcase
Mays recorded 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 45 minutes in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to San Diego.
Mays led the way offensively for Iowa in Sunday's contest, leading all Wolves players in scoring and threes made to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in a strong performance. Mays has appeared in seven G League outings with Iowa, averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
