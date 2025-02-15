Skylar Mays News: Flirts with double-double in loss
Mays posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.
Mays provided a lift offensively in Thursday's outing, leading all players in assists while finishing as one of five Wolves with a double-digit point total and concluding one dime shy of a double-double. Mays has appeared in five contests with Iowa, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
