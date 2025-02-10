Skylar Mays News: Flirts with double-double in win

Mays contributed 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and four steals over 41 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.

Mays did a little bit of everything in Saturday's contest, leading all players in steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist mark and finishing as one of five Wolves with a double-digit point total. Now a few games into his G League season with Iowa, Mays had been playing with Fenerbahce in Turkey prior to joining the Wolves while averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.