Skylar Mays News: Flirts with double-double in win
Mays contributed 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and four steals over 41 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.
Mays did a little bit of everything in Saturday's contest, leading all players in steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist mark and finishing as one of five Wolves with a double-digit point total. Now a few games into his G League season with Iowa, Mays had been playing with Fenerbahce in Turkey prior to joining the Wolves while averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now