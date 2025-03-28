Skylar Mays News: Leads bench in scoring in defeat

Mays tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.

Mays led the way off the Wolves bench in Friday's outing, pacing the second unit in scoring, rebounds and assists over a bench-leading minute total. Mays has appeared in 18 G League contests this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.