Skylar Mays News: Leads bench in scoring in defeat
Mays tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.
Mays led the way off the Wolves bench in Friday's outing, pacing the second unit in scoring, rebounds and assists over a bench-leading minute total. Mays has appeared in 18 G League contests this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now