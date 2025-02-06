Skylar Mays News: Shines off bench in debut

Mays recorded 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 142-120 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Mays made his debut in the G League, and with Iowa on Wednesday's outing, he provided a big spark off the bench by leading all Wolves' second-unit players in scoring and threes made. Before arriving in Iowa, Mays had been playing with Fenerbahce in Turkey, averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the overseas squad.