Skylar Mays News: Struggles in loss

Mays recorded five points (0-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mays continues to struggle with his efficiency, as he is shooting just 31.0 percent from the field across his four appearances for the Wolves this season. However, Mays tied with El Ellis for a team-high six assists during Tuesday's loss.