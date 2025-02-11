Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Skylar Mays headshot

Skylar Mays News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 8:17pm

Mays recorded five points (0-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mays continues to struggle with his efficiency, as he is shooting just 31.0 percent from the field across his four appearances for the Wolves this season. However, Mays tied with El Ellis for a team-high six assists during Tuesday's loss.

Skylar Mays
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now