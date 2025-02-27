Skylar Mays News: Tallies double-double in defeat
Mays posted 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 42 minutes in Monday's 123-116 G League loss to San Diego.
Mays provided a lift on both ends of the floor Monday, leading all Wolves players in steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and recording a double-double. Mays has appeared in 14 outings with Iowa, averaging 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
