Solomon Young News: Collects double-double in G League

Young finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks across 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 124-99 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Young turned in an efficient shooting line and led South Bay with 13 rebounds. This marks his first double-double of the regular season through 12 appearances. Young also contributed at the rim, where he secured a season-high three swats.